Virginia police reviewing traffic stop of former Seahawk Paul Richardson

Virginia State Police says it's reviewing a traffic stop involving former Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson, Jr.

Richardson signed a 5-year, $40 million with Washington last month and moved to the area. He tweeted on Tuesday that he was pulled over in a toll lane and improperly ticketed.

Richardson also claims that the trooper asked inappropriate questions before even asking his name.

In a series of tweets, Richardson said the officer asked him if he was in a gang, and later told him he thought he was a drug dealer. Richardson also says the trooper asked how much his car cost:

“Just got pulled over by Virginia police officer in a toll lane and before asking my name he asked me if I was in a gang, then minutes later told me he thought I was a dealer (drugs). What a welcome to the east coast. Finished up with asking me how much car cost me.” “I’ve had this car 2 weeks and this amazing officer gave me a ticket for only having temporary registration. Mind you I have up to 2 months in Va before needing to register it AGAIN in Virginia.”

His tweets have since been deleted.

Police say Richardson was cited Tuesday afternoon on Route 772 for failing to have his new Mercedes SUV properly registered. They also said no formal complaint had been filed.

FOX5 reports the department will review the trooper's dash cam footage to determine "if the traffic stop was handled in accordance with state police policy.”