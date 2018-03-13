Seahawks reportedly lose Paul Richardson, who is expected to sign $40 million deal with Washington

SEATTLE – This time, it’s an offensive player.

After a week of departures on the defensive side of the ball, the Seattle Seahawks will reportedly lose wide receiver Paul Richardson to Washington.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Richardson will sign a five-year, $40 million contract when free agency officially begins Wednesday.

Garafolo said $20 million of that will be guaranteed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richardson frequently battled injuries after the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2014. He put up by far his biggest numbers last season, when he caught 44 passes for 703 yards and six touchdowns.

Richardson posted on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon thanking the team and fans.

Teams will begin officially signing players Wednesday at 1 p.m.