Suspect arrested in homicide of 22-year-old Pierce County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- The Pierce County Sheriff's Department arrested a man suspected of killing a relative Monday morning.

According to deputies, the homicide happened on 97th Ave Ct E in the South Hill area.

Investigators said the victim is a 22-year-old man believed to be a relative of the suspect.

Deputies were also investigating the death of an elderly woman in a drive-by shooting early Monday in Eatonville.

There had already been nearly a dozen homicides in Pierce County this year -- more than there were in all of 2017 combined, according to Detective Ed Troyer.