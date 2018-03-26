Suspect arrested in homicide of 22-year-old Pierce County man

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- The Pierce County Sheriff's Department arrested a man suspected of killing a relative Monday morning.
According to deputies, the homicide happened on 97th Ave Ct E in the South Hill area.
Investigators said the victim is a 22-year-old man believed to be a relative of the suspect.
Deputies were also investigating the death of an elderly woman in a drive-by shooting early Monday in Eatonville.
There had already been nearly a dozen homicides in Pierce County this year -- more than there were in all of 2017 combined, according to Detective Ed Troyer.
47.098748 -122.299534