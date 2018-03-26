Police: Elderly woman shot and killed in drive-by shooting
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a female was killed in a drive-by shooting.
It happened on Webster Road East and 309th Street East in Eatonville early Monday morning.
Pierce County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered an elderly woman dead at that address.
So far, no word on a suspect.
This is the second homicide in Pierce County in one day. Deputies are also investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the South Hill area.