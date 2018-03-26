× Police: Elderly woman shot and killed in drive-by shooting

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a female was killed in a drive-by shooting.

It happened on Webster Road East and 309th Street East in Eatonville early Monday morning.

Pierce County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered an elderly woman dead at that address.

Another homicide in Pierce County. 30900 of Webster Road E . Deputies responded to reports of shots fired / drive-by shooting with a female down at the address. When deputies arrived, they discovered an elderly female deceased in the residence. Detectives on scene. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 26, 2018

So far, no word on a suspect.

This is the second homicide in Pierce County in one day. Deputies are also investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the South Hill area.