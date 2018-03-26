× Human remains found near Tulalip Casino believed to be years old

TULALIP, Wash. – Human remains have been found near Tulalip Resort Casino, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Crews found the skeletal body Sunday during a search for a missing 24-year-old man. The Sheriff’s office said the remains are unrelated to the Everett man’s case.

“Detectives believe the human remains to be several years old,” a release said.

The remains were recovered from a wooded area in the 9900 block of 27th Ave NE.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the person and how they died.

On Sunday, crews scoured the 700-acre wooded area behind Tulalip Resort Casino in hopes of finding 24-year-old Jacob Hilkin.

Hilkin was last seen January 23 leaving the casino.

Investigators said they didn’t look for him sooner because there were no signs of foul play.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video