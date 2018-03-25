Search for Everett man missing for 2 months turns up empty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Search and rescue teams spent Sunday looking for an Everett man who has been missing for two months.

Crews scoured the 700-acre wooded area behind Tulalip Resort Casino in hopes of finding 24-year-old Jacob Hilkin.

He was last seen January 23 leaving the casino.

Investigators said they didn't look for him sooner because there were no signs of foul play.

"I think everyone was hopeful that my son had just decided that he needed some time and wanted some space and that he'd come home," Marni Pierce said. "What they don't really know is my son. And my son would never walk away on his own, and any trouble he would've gotten in, no matter how big, he would've come to me."

Sunday's search brought no new answers for the family.

Pierce said she is grateful for the effort and continues to remain optimistic he'll come home.

Jacob Hilkin has brown hair, is 5’11” tall, weighs 160 lbs. and always wears his eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Jacob or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.