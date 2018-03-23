× Michael Bennett indicted, accused of injuring 66-year-old paraplegic woman after Super Bowl LI

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for allegedly injuring an elderly paraplegic worker at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

A warrant has been issued for Bennett’s arrest.

According to a press release from Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg, Bennett was at the game to watch his brother, Martellus Bennett, who was playing for the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Faclons in the game on Feb. 5, 2017.

After the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way onto the field to take part in the celebration. The 66-year-old woman told Bennett to use a different entrance, but Bennett allegedly pushed through her and injured her.

Ogg said the charge, injury to the elderly, includes “intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older” and carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bennett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.