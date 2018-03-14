Seahawks officially announce Michael Bennett’s trade to Eagles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – If you didn’t want to believe it before, you have to now.

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday officially announced what’s been common knowledge since last week: Michael Bennett has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Michael was a foundational block of our success,” the team said in a statement. “We appreciate the energy and passion with which he played and the leadership he brought on game day. We will always be grateful for his fun-loving spirit that endeared him to the 12s, and for his commitment to our community.”

As previously reported, the Seahawks traded Bennett and a 2018 seventh-round draft pick to the Eagles for receiver Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-rounder.