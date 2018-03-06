Rex the hero dog to reunite with man who saved his life

SEATTLE — Rex, the German Shepherd who was beaten and shot three times while defending his teen owner will be honored Tuesday at a ceremony in Seattle.

PETA will present Rex with a Heroic Dog Award and a get-well care package, “for going above and beyond — at great personal risk — to protect his family from armed robbers.”

“In risking his life to protect his young guardian, this brave dog demonstrated how intelligent and sensitive animals are,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA encourages anyone with the time and resources to care for an animal to adopt one from a shelter and reminds everyone to treat dogs like the loving family members they are.”

Rex will also be reunited with Des Moines Police Department Animal Control Officer Jan Magnuson, who saved Rex’s life by rushing the critically injured dog to a veterinary clinic.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the armed intruders who beat and shot Rex.

The suspects, in this case, are not in custody. Anyone with information should call the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301.