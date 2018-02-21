15-year-old boy in Des Moines hides in closet, calls 911 as burglar breaks into home, gunshots ring out

DES MOINES, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy hid in a closet with his phone Wednesday and reported minute-by-minute to 911 dispatch as someone was breaking into his family’s home, including when he heard gunshots and his dog suddenly stopped barking.

Des Moines police Cmdr. Doug Jenkins said the first 911 call came in at about 12:20 p.m. about a home in the 1400 block of South 234th Street.

“A 15-year-old boy who was home alone said he believed someone was breaking in,” Jenkins said. “He heard noises and voices, ran upstairs and hid in closet. He continued relaying everything he heard on the phone with dispatch. The dog in the residence was barking. Then he heard breaking glass, and the dog still barking. Then he heard gunshots and the dog was no longer barking.”

Officers arrived, got the boy safely out of the house and found the family dog wounded by an apparent gunshot. The rear slider door of the home had been shattered, police said.

A search of the home found no suspects.

The dog was transported to a veterinarian for treatment.