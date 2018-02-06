× Ballistics evidence links Frank Pawul to fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy, cops say

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives say ballistics evidence proves suspect Frank Pawul fired the fatal shot that killed Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney earlier this year.

Frank Pawul, 32, and Brenda Troyer, 52, were each charged in January with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in a home robbery that led to the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Pawul was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. One suspect, Henry Carden, was killed at the scene.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday ballistics tests revealed new information in the case:

“Test results have shown that the bullet that killed Deputy McCartney was fired by a handgun located approximately 175 feet from the area where Deputy McCartney was located, and along a path of items that can be tied to suspect Frank Pawul. Further testing is being conducted at this time by the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory.”

Pawul is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Detectives said prosecutors will then decide if Pawul should be charged with aggravated first-degree murder — which would eliminate the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

According to sheriff’s spokesperson Ed Troyer, detectives have also arrested a woman who was apparently in the car at the time of the shooting. The SWAT team and detectives took her into custody Tuesday morning at a home on 284th Street East in Roy.

Detectives believe Samantha Dawn Jones, 29, was involved in the planning of the robbery and was in the getaway vehicle at the time of the deputy’s death. She’s been charged with murder and kidnapping.

“As promised, we are going to hold accountable everyone responsible for the murder of Deputy McCartney,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

5,000 attended procession, memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney

Crowds lined streets and filled an auditorium in January to honor a Washington state sheriff's deputy who was slain during a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in a procession to the memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

Authorities say McCartney was responding to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. He made a "shots fired" call shortly after arriving and deputies found him with a gunshot wound and a suspect with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCartney, 34, died early Jan. 8 at a Tacoma hospital. He was a married Navy veteran with three sons ages 4, 6 and 9. He had been a Pierce County Deputy for three years.