Another person arrested in murder of Deputy Daniel McCartney

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday arrested another suspect in the murder of Deputy Daniel McCartney.

“As promised, we are going to hold accountable everyone responsible for the murder of Deputy McCartney.”

According sheriff’s spokesperson Ed Troyer, detectives arrested a woman who was apparently in the car at the time of the shooting. The SWAT team and detectives took her into custody Tuesday morning at a home on 284th Street East in Roy.

Detectives believe Samantha Dawn Jones, 29, was involved in the planning of the robbery and was in the getaway vehicle at the time of the deputy’s death. She’s been charged with murder and kidnapping.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released a booking photo of Jones.

4th suspect is a 29 yr old female; 2 suspects already in custody, 1 other was deceased at scene. This arrest was culmination of outstanding work by our detectives, who are determined to identify & arrest anyone involved in the robbery that resulted in Deputy McCartney's murder. pic.twitter.com/5M23fRBm0i — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 23, 2018

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

“As promised, we are going to hold accountable everyone responsible for the murder of Deputy McCartney,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

One suspect, Henry Carden, was killed at the scene. Frank Pawul, 32, and Brenda Troyer, 52, were each charged earlier this month with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in a home robbery that led to the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Pawul was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5,000 attended procession, memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney

Crowds lined streets and filled an auditorium to honor a Washington state sheriff's deputy who was slain during a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in a procession to the Wednesday memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

Authorities say McCartney was responding to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. He made a "shots fired" call shortly after arriving and deputies found him with a gunshot wound and a suspect with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCartney, 34, died early Jan. 8 at a Tacoma hospital. He was a married Navy veteran with three sons ages 4, 6 and 9. He had been a Pierce County Deputy for three years.

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with his death.