Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard reportedly lands with Cowboys

SEATTLE – That didn’t take long.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard landed a job with the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports from 710-AM’s Gee Scott and the NFL Network’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The precise nature of the role wasn’t completely clear. Schefter said Richard will serve as the Cowboys’ passing-game coordinator, while Scott said Richard would play that role in addition to being defensive backs coordinator.

I’m told that former Seahawks DC Kris Richard will be the Defensive Backs Coach & Passing Game Coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. @710ESPNSeattle — Gee Scott 710ESPN (@TheGeeScott) January 22, 2018

Former Seahawks’ DC Kris Richard is being hired as the Cowboys’ Passing Game Coordinator, as @TheGeeScott reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2018

The Seahawks hired Ken Norton Jr. to replace Richard last week.