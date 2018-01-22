Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard reportedly lands with Cowboys

RENTON, WA- CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Kris Richard of the Seattle Seahawks poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

SEATTLE – That didn’t take long.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard landed a job with the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports from 710-AM’s Gee Scott and the NFL Network’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The precise nature of the role wasn’t completely clear. Schefter said Richard will serve as the Cowboys’ passing-game coordinator, while Scott said Richard would play that role in addition to being defensive backs coordinator.

The Seahawks hired Ken Norton Jr. to replace Richard last week.