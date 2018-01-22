Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard reportedly lands with Cowboys
SEATTLE – That didn’t take long.
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard landed a job with the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports from 710-AM’s Gee Scott and the NFL Network’s Adam Schefter on Monday.
The precise nature of the role wasn’t completely clear. Schefter said Richard will serve as the Cowboys’ passing-game coordinator, while Scott said Richard would play that role in addition to being defensive backs coordinator.
The Seahawks hired Ken Norton Jr. to replace Richard last week.