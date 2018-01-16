Seahawks make it official — It’s Brian Schottenheimer as OC, Solari as offensive line coach, Norton as DC

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks formally announced Tuesday that they hired Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator and Mike Solari as offensive line coach.

The team also announced that Kris Richard, who had served as defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, had been fired, and that linebackers coach Michael Barrow was also relieved of his duties.

The Seahawks announced last week that they had fired longtime offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable.

Norton returns to Seattle after spending the past three seasons as the Oakland Raiders’ defensive coordinator. He was fired by Oakland this past season and was hired as linebackers coach earlier this month by the San Francisco 49ers. He had an out in his contract, however, that allowed him to take the Seahawks job.

Prior to that, the former All-Pro linebacker had a long history coaching under Carroll, serving as the linebackers coach at USC from 2004-2009, then with the Seahawks from 2010-2014.