Alaska Air announces new flights to 8 cities from Everett’s Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines announced it will fly 13 daily flights from Everett’s Paine Field to eight West Coast cities starting later this year.

Alaska will fly jets from Paine Field to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. Flight schedules will be announced later this year after government approval.

“This is both a historic occasion and a great honor for Alaska Airlines. We are excited to be able to continue our commitment to the State of Washington and the Pacific Northwest,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer. “We’re proud to become the anchor tenant of the new terminal at Paine Field. With so many new possibilities for business and leisure travel, we believe this will bring increased opportunities to our communities.”

According to publicly available traffic data, by flying out of Paine Field, Everett residents, for example, could shave up to 80 minutes off their airport commute, during peak traffic congestion.

“This new service is great news for Snohomish County,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers told Q13 News last year. “Businesses will have easier access to major markets and leisure travelers can skip the commute down south, saving time and fuel. For decades, Alaska Airlines has been a responsible neighbor in our region, and we welcome them even closer to home at Paine Field.”

Propeller Airports and Snohomish County began construction on a new state-of-the-art terminal last year. It's expected to open this fall.