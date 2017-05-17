× Alaska Airlines to offer daily flights from Everett’s Paine Field

SEATTLE – Air travel will get a lot easier for flyers living in Snohomish County and North King County. Alaska Airlines announced nine daily flights from Paine Field – Snohomish County Airport beginning next year.

The flights starting by fall 2018 are subject to government approval. Alaska plans to announce routes, flight schedules and begin selling tickets early next year.

Snohomish & North King County residents will have new nonstop flight options. Paine Field flights on the horizon. https://t.co/5ZVpG1VKU6 pic.twitter.com/6Qsyte5RJU — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) May 17, 2017

“As our region continues to grow at a record pace and Sea-Tac Airport nears capacity, the time is right to bring air service to our valued guests living in the North Sound,” said CEO of Alaska Airlines Brad Tilden. “Today’s news means less time stuck in traffic on Interstate 5 and more time enjoying your vacation or making the most of your business trip.”

According to publicly available traffic data, by flying out of Paine Field, Everett residents, for example, could shave up to 80 minutes off their airport commute, during peak traffic congestion.

“This new service is great news for Snohomish County,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Businesses will have easier access to major markets and leisure travelers can skip the commute down south, saving time and fuel. For decades, Alaska Airlines has been a responsible neighbor in our region, and we welcome them even closer to home at Paine Field.”

Alaska Airlines plans to operate nine daily departures from Paine Field using a fuel-efficient fleet of Boeing 737 and Embraer 175 aircraft. This new service will deliver all the comfort guests expect on an Alaska Airlines flight, while taking hundreds of cars off of I-5 every day.

“Alaska understands the local market, so having our Seattle-based airline be the first to provide scheduled passenger service from Everett just confirms the value commercial flights will bring to the local economy,” Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson said. “Alaska is an industry leader in service and reliability, and our citizens and businesses will benefit from having such a convenient travel option right here in Everett.”

Led by Propeller Airports and Snohomish County, construction of the state of the art terminal is slated to begin in June.

“Propeller couldn’t be prouder than to partner with the hometown airline on this new service. As Alaska does everyday, our goal is to put the customer first, making the travel experience truly exceptional,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports.