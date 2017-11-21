‘The pain … is horrific’: Mom of man set afire in Seattle asks for public’s help to find suspect

SEATTLE — Candace Neisinger spends each afternoon at the hospital with her oldest son.

“Essentially every inch of his head is burned,” said Neisinger.

Seattle police say on November 7, suspect Christopher Burrus threw a Big Gulp cup full of gasoline on Kasey Busch, 39, and then used a flare to light him on fire. He has burns over 30 percent of his body, including his back and arms.

“The pain that Kasey has to deal with is horrific,” said Neisinger.

Kasey who has worked as a commercial diver doing boat inspections and underwater welding was returning with a friend from a recycling trip when he was attacked in the 4500 block of NW Leary Way in the Fremont neighborhood.

A witness says Burrus was retaliating for an argument Kasey had with Burrus’s girlfriend.

"The why doesn't matter to me because there is not any reason in my mind that would justify someone doing this to another person,” said Neisinger.

Burrus has been on the run ever since.

King County prosecutors have charged him with first-degree attempted murder. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.

Detectives say he may try to change his appearance.

"He knows exactly what he did and we want him really bad,” said retired Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Doctors say Kasey will remain in the Intensive Care Unit and then faces several more months in the hospital.

Kasey, who loves playing guitar for his daughter, is now having to learn how to use his left hand because of skin graft surgery to his right arm.

Helping Kasey heal is Neisinger’s number one goal. Assuring that the man accused of hurting him is caught is second.

“All I could think is if this guy could do this, who knows what he could dream up next?” she said.

Burrus is believed to be in the Ballard-Fremont area or in north Seattle.

If you have any information on where police can find him, submit the information anonymously at www.p3tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).