Seattle police searching for suspect accused of setting man on fire

SEATTLE — Detectives are searching for 31 -year-old Christopher Burrus after a man was set on fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

Authorities believe Burrus doused a 39-year-old man with a flammable liquid before setting him on fire.

According to police, a passerby called 911 just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted a man on fire in the 4500 block of Leary Way NW.

The witness told police he extinguished the flames and waited for first responders to arrive.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

If you know where police can find Burrus, please call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Detectives are asking you to call the homicide/assault tip line at (206)233-5000 if you have any information regarding this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. You may also submit a tip at https://safecityfw.com/ or www.p3tips.com but to be eligible for the reward, you must provide it to Crime Stoppers before an arrest is made.

47.661702 -122.367052