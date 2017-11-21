Family found dead in Bellingham home identified as 5-year-old boy and his parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Authorities on Tuesday identified the three people found dead in a Bellingham home as a man, woman and their 5-year-old child.

Bellingham Police Department spokeswoman Danette Beckley said police responded Monday afternoon to a home in the Cordata neighborhood for a welfare check and found the bodies of three people inside.

Beckley identified the family as 43-year-old female Tanya Rowe, 45-year-old Kevin Rowe and 5-year-old Benton Rowe.

Tanya Rowe worked as the Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations for the Bellingham School District. According to her bio, she worked as a journalist for newspapers in Michigan, Washington, D.C., Indiana and the Bellingham Herald. She also worked at Western Washington University for five years.

Beckley said police are investigating this as a murder-suicide and there is no danger to the public:

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this time. We will update with the investigation as it progresses. We will be extremely limited in the release of details until we complete the investigation. It is of utmost importance to us that the correct information is out there, and we continue to be respectful of the family and friends. As we stated last night there is no concern for public safety."

No further information has been released.

