3 people found dead in home in north Bellingham, police say

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Three bodies were found in a home in north Bellingham on Monday afternoon, the Bellingham Police Department said.

Lt. Danette Beckley said officers responded at 2:42 p.m. Monday to a call for a welfare check in the 500 block of Spring Vista Place in north Bellingham. The officers discovered three bodies inside the home.

The names and ages would not be released pending notification of family.

Beckley said it is not believed there is any danger to the public.

The Bellingham Herald tweeted the welfare check was of a woman, her husband and their child.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.