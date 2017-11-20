× Centralia couple likely face longer sentences after fleeing

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Lewis County prosecutor says he’ll likely seek longer sentences for a Centralia husband and wife who fled Washington state after pleading guilty to mistreating their 16-year-old son.

Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer told The Chronicle last week that Anthony and Mary Foxworth violated the terms of their plea deal by skipping their Nov. 1 sentencing hearings. They were arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a few days later.

Detectives tracked them using bank card and cellphone information.

Centralia parents who fled after 16-year-old son found weighing 54 pounds arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC

Each now face bail jumping charges in addition to first-degree criminal mistreatment. They are awaiting extradition to Washington.

Police in Centralia, Washington, said the parents were arrested after their 16-year-old son was found, weighing only 54 pounds and unable to stand or open his mouth. Police in Washington say the boy is recovering.