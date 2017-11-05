× Centralia parents who fled after 16-year-old son found weighing 54 pounds captured

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Centralia Police say 45-year-old Anthony Foxworth and 42-year-old Mary Foxworth were arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They were booked into the city jail Saturday on Fugitive from Justice warrants.

There is no information yet on when they will be returned to Washington state. The couple pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to Criminal Mistreatment 1st Degree but did not show up for their sentencing this past week.

In January 2016, their 16 year old son was hospitalized for severe malnutrition, severe constipation and weighing only 54 pounds. He was unable to stand on his own, missing patches of hair and unable open his mouth to eat. The child had never been trained to use a toilet, could not read or write and did not attend school. “It doesn’t really get any worse than what we saw in this case.” Centralia PD Detective Corey Butcher.