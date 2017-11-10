‘Smile for the camera crook:’ Help ID well-noticed business building burglar

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

If this burglar put as much effort into working a job like the rest of us he would probably be successful, because he showed real determination when he broke into a building in Seattle

Fortunately for us — he looked right into the camera.

The video is from October 29th on S. Weller St. where police say he tried to get in through the front door by using a security code, but then moved on to more drastic measures. “It appears to us he has knowledge of this building, because they’ve have had prior burglaries and this is a lock-out facility. You have to have a code to get in. Well, he doesn’t wait for the code, he goes down and climbs up a garage door. It’s about 15 feet in height. Once he’s over the door, it allows him to get into a corridor which gets to the occupants of the building. Once he got into that suite, then he took six laptops and a bunch of stuff. Now, the really good news is that you are going to get a really good look at this guy. If you look at his face, he’s like, ‘Whoa! There I am,’ said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives think he's white, in his 20's, around 5’10”, 160 pounds, with long brown hair.

If you recognize him, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

