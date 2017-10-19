P3 Tips App: How to anonymously send Crime Stoppers tips on your phone to earn cash reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the next generation in crime fighting. An app for Crime Stoppers called P3 Tips. You can download it for free to any smartphone or mobile device.

“It allows real time information to get to the cops right away so that we can act on your tip,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner.

Just search for P3 Tips in the Apple App Store or Google Play, enter a code that you choose, sign in and then select your location.

“If you live in the Seattle area, you punch Seattle which will bring up Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound,” said Carner. From there, you will see a list of crimes to select from. You fill in the box with any information you have on the suspect’s identity, aliases, vehicle etc. “You can say anything you want to say, you can say it in your own time frame, any time of day, 24/7 365 days a year," said Carner.

Once you submit the information, the App will give you a Tip ID and a pin code that you save to collect the cash reward of up to $1,000 when a suspect is arrested. Tipsters can still call the 1-800-222-TIPS number anonymously but P3 Tips allows them to submit the information quickly and privately. Your identity is never compromised.

P3 Global Intel Owner Kevin Anderson who designed the App says it is guaranteed to be anonymous. “The bottom line is we cannot disclose what we don`t have. We simply do not capture any identifying information from the devices,” said Anderson. So, the next time you see a suspect you recognize from Washington’s Most Wanted, download the App and submit the information. “The great thing about P3 tips is now everybody is a crime fighter,” said Carner.