Seahawks remain undefeated in preseason with win over Chiefs

SEATTLE – Reminder: This is still the preseason.

That being said, it’s OK to get a little bit excited about the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks stayed unbeaten in the preseason Friday night, rolling to a 26-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field.

The best news was, of course, that there were no major injuries. And beyond that, there was plenty more to like.

Russell Wilson continued to be coldly efficient, completing 13 of 19 passes for 200 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tre Madden.

The offensive line was solid if not spectacular, allowing no sacks in the first half and two in the game.

Blair Walsh continued to look like the right call at kicker, banging home all four of his field goal attempts.

Even Jermaine Kearse had a nice night, hauling in three passes for 59 yards to lead the team. Doug Baldwin had two catches for 45 yards, while Tanner McEvoy had two of his own for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Carson looked increasingly likely to earn himself a roster spot, leading the Seahawks with eight carries for 46 yards and tacking on two catches for another 44 yards.

Trevone Boykin did himself no favors as he battles Austin Davis for the backup quarterback job. Boykin appeared wildly inaccurate at times, and didn’t complete any of the six passes he attempted.

Davis, on the other hand, completed all five of his pass attempts for 64 yards.

“Trevone’s had a very good preseason so far, and I don’t think the five or six passes he through tonight should be the final decision on him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game.

Seattle up its preseason next Thursday, when it will visit the Oakland Raiders at 7 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.