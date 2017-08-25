Bennett and Avril sit and Britt stands by in solidarity during national anthem

SEATTLE – Michael Bennett had some company again as he sat out the national anthem.

The Seattle Seahawks’ defensive end sat for the third consecutive preseason game when the Kansas City Chiefs visited CenturyLink Field.

This time around, he was joined by Cliff Avril and center Justin Britt again stood at his side. Avril came and joined Bennett near the end of the anthem.

Last Friday, Britt stood next to Bennett with a hand on his shoulder as the anthem played.

Bennett said last week that he plans to sit out the anthem “until I see equality and freedom.”