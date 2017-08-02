× Macklemore driving with suspended license in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver

LANGLEY, Wash.– He raps about Cadillacs, but was driving a Mercedes when he collided head-on with a suspected drunk driver Friday night on Whidbey Island. Although not at fault for the crash, Benjamin Haggerty, better known as Macklemore, was driving on a suspended license for an unpaid ticket.

Troopers say driving on a suspended license is a misdemeanor. Macklemore was cited and released and the case was forward to Island County Prosecutor.

Macklemore has since paid the unpaid ticket and his license is no longer suspended, according to Trooper Heather Axtman.

The driver of a pickup truck collided with Macklemore’s Mercedes around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. Troopers said the driver was coming around a bend when he crossed the centerline and struck Macklemore’s car.

The 24-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital and treated before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and a warrant was served for his blood to be drawn.

Fortunately, Macklemore was not hurt in the crash. The singer and his two passengers were able to walk away from the incident — one of them suffered a cut to the head.

Q13 News has reached out to Macklemore for comment.