Macklemore survives head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Whidbey Island

LANGLEY, Wash. — Seattle rapper Macklemore was miraculously not hurt when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car Friday night on Whidbey Island.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck collided head-on with Macklemore’s Mercedes around 11:00 p.m.

Troopers said the driver was coming around a bend when he crossed the centerline and struck Macklemore’s car.

The singer and his two passengers were able to walk away from the incident — one of them suffered a cut to the head.

Troopers told TMZ the driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transferred to jail.

Charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

