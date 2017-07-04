× One dead after collision involving motorcycle on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE – One person was killed after a collision on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that the accident involved a motorcycle.

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 were closed for the investigation.

Johnson tweeted that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

There was no immediate word on how long the investigation would take.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information become available.