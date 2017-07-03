× One person killed in crash on I-5 near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE – One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Monday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that the accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 at the West Seattle Bridge.

The ramp and the right lane were closed during the initial stages of the investigation, though the ramp re-opened at 5:45 p.m.

Fatality collision involving a MC SB I5 at the west Seattle bridge. Ramp and right lane closed for investigation. No eta on how long. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2017

UPDATE: Ramp to West Seattle Bridge is BACK OPEN! If you want to avoid backup: take SR 99 to Michigan St and u-turn onto NB SR 99. pic.twitter.com/up4Rr6aORv — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 4, 2017

There was no word on how long the closure would last. Just before 5:30 p.m., WSDOT tweeted that the backup from the crash stretched to Highway 520.

There was no immediate word on what caused the accident.

This breaking news story will be updated.