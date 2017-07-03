One person killed in crash on I-5 near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE – One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Monday afternoon.
Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that the accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 at the West Seattle Bridge.
The ramp and the right lane were closed during the initial stages of the investigation, though the ramp re-opened at 5:45 p.m.
There was no word on how long the closure would last. Just before 5:30 p.m., WSDOT tweeted that the backup from the crash stretched to Highway 520.
There was no immediate word on what caused the accident.
This breaking news story will be updated.