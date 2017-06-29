Ed Murray: I will not run a write-in campaign for Seattle mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Ed Murray on Thursday announced that he will not run a write-in campaign in an effort to stay in the race for Seattle mayor.

"Make no mistake. I love serving this city and love serving as mayor," said Murray. "While I would love nothing more than to be mayor for another term, I've decided it's time to pass the torch."

Murray also announced he would endorse former United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington Jenny Durkan for mayor.

"There was one candidate in this race who stood head and shoulders above the rest," he said.

I asked Mayor Ed Murray if he thought the accusations against him will hurt @JennyDurkan's chances. He said he hopes not. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 29, 2017

Earlier this month, Murray said he believes the withdrawal of a lawsuit filed against him alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s vindicates him. At that point he said he was considering a write-in campaign in a last-ditch effort to make it onto the ballot this fall.

Murray did not file for the primary ballot before the deadline because of the lawsuit that claimed he paid Delvonn Heckard for sex multiple times. Murray said, at the time, it was better for the city if he didn't run for a second term.

Murray has repeatedly denied the allegations, and his lawyer characterized the lawsuit as an attention grab.

