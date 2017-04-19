× Who is running for Seattle mayor? Meet the candidates

SEATTLE — With Wednesday morning’s announcement that urban planner and activist Cary Moon will run for mayor, the already crowded mayoral primary in August got a little more jammed.

Below, we list the candidates who have announced they will run, with a brief note about their history and platform. We’ve also included the amount of campaign contributions they’ve received by April 10, as listed by Seattle.gov’s election website.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Candidates for Mayor of Seattle

Ed Murray (Incumbent Mayor) - An Aberdeen native, Murray served in the Washington state Legislature for 18 years before being elected Seattle's mayor in 2012. The state's first openly gay legislator, Murray says part of his mission is to make the city safe, affordable and interconnected for all. Allegations of sexual abuse have cast doubt on Murray's once favorable chances of reelection. He has raised $374,827.

Casey Carlisle - A little-known candidate, running as a Libertarian. He has raised $300.

David Ishii - Little is known about Ishii, and he doesn't appear to even have a website. A quote from a Seattle Times story in 2013 reads, "David Ishii, AKA Papa Bigfoot, a self-described West Seattle 'character.'" No contributions have been made to his campaign so far.

Mary Juanita Martin - Martin ran for the seat in 2013 and 2009, representing the Socialist Workers Party, the Capitol Hill Blog reports. She has worked at a popcorn factory in Kent, according to a 2013 Seattle Times interview. No contributions have been made to her campaign so far.

Nikkita Oliver - Oliver is a "poet, teacher, lawyer and community activist," according to her Facebook page. A resident of Rainier Beach, she is very active in the Black Lives Matter movement. Considered one of Murray's toughest challengers, Oliver has also rallied against rising rent prices. She has raised $8,249.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason Roberts - A lifetime resident of Seattle, Roberts says he has long been an "advocate for musicians and artists," according to his Facebook page. He is a strong supporter of drug and alcohol offense reform, and advocates "specialized drug rehabilitation programs." He has raised $700.

Andres Salomon - A Safe Streets activist, Salomon has spent years volunteering with Seattle Neighborhood Greenways. A native of Ecuador, Salomon is also against the sweeps of homeless encampments in the area. His family does not own a car, and he is a strong advocate of public transportation, according to his website. He has raised $5,953.

Alex Tsimerman - Perhaps the most colorful candidate, Tsimerman is a frequent attendee of Seattle City Council meetings, where he often yells at councilmembers. On his campaign website, he refers to Ed Murray as "Mayor Adolf Murray." No contributions have been made to his campaign.

Keith Whiteman - A well-known musician, Whiteman is an advocate for heavy SPD oversight, criminal bond reform and an hourly tax on salaries for large companies, according to his website. He also advocates "clean ups not clean outs" when it comes to homelessness. No contributions have been made to his campaign.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike McGinn (Not yet on Seattle's election website) - A former mayor, McGinn announced his candidacy Monday. McGinn, a former Sierra Club activist and attorney, was a strong advocate for transit options known for riding his bicycle to events. He opposed a $3.1 billion project to replace a downtown double-decker bridge with an underground tunnel, saying the money could be better spent on light rail.

Cary Moon (Not yet on Seattle's election website)- According to her campaign website, Moon was the co-founder and director of the People’s Waterfront Coalition which led the effort for a highway-free waterfront and transit-based transportation solution to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct.