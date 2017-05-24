× QB Colin Kaepernick expected to work out with Seahawks today

SEATTLE — Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is expected to work out with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to NFL.com.

Kaepernick, 29, is one of several quarterbacks trying to win a spot on the team as Russell Wilson’s backup.

The #Seahawks visit with free agent QB Colin Kaepernick & at least 1 other is today, source said. He flew in last night from the East Coast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

The Hawks have been in contact with Kaepernick and others about the position, including Robert Griffin III.

FOX Sports reports a deal could come together quickly as the Hawks truly need a backup QB.

After much waiting, it could come together for Kaepernick and the Seahawks quickly. Of the QBs they're considering, he's the most talented. https://t.co/ka3DO1Ih2u — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 24, 2017

Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and is currently a free agent.

Last week, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote an open letter to Pete Carroll and Paul Allen recommending that they sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.