QB Colin Kaepernick expected to work out with Seahawks today

Posted 7:42 AM, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 07:53AM, May 24, 2017

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks after the Seahawks won their game at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is expected to work out with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to NFL.com.

Kaepernick, 29, is one of several quarterbacks trying to win a spot on the team as Russell Wilson’s backup.

The Hawks have been in contact with Kaepernick and others about the position, including Robert Griffin III.

FOX Sports reports a deal could come together quickly as the Hawks truly need a backup QB.

Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and is currently a free agent.

Last week, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote an open letter to Pete Carroll and Paul Allen recommending that they sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

