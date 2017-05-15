× Pete Carroll says Kaepernick, RGIII among backup QBs Seahawks are looking at

SEATTLE – Could you find it in your heart to cheer for Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks fans?

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III are among the players the team is mulling as it looks to find a solid backup quarterback.

“We’re looking at everybody,” Carroll said on 710 ESPN’s “Brock and Salk” show. “We really are.

“We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But, quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

There has been unsubstantiated speculation at various times during the offseason that Kapernick and the Seahawks might be a good fit. A new wave began Monday morning, when Sports Illustrated’s Peter King suggested Seattle might be the natural landing spot for the former San Francisco 49ers QB and longtime fan nemesis.

Kapernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and is currently a free agent.