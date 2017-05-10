Bobcat spotted in Bothell (video)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- A bobcat was sighted in a Bothell backyard this week.

Anna Aldrich, who shot the video, said she lives west of Bothell Way NE. It's about 5 miles north of downtown.

Aldrich said neighbors have complained that cats and chickens have gone missing recently.

This spring, wild animals have been spotted in neighborhoods in northern King and Snohomish counties.

A bear wandering around Everett lit up neighborhood group Facebook pages. As side from damaging bird feeders and frightening residents, no injuries were reported from the bear.

