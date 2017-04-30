A ‘beary’ scary encounter: Black bear sightings in Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash.-- Bears are coming out of hibernation, and at least one is roaming around an Everett neighborhood and going right into people's backyards.

"I called Judy," said John Vanderwerf.

"He yelled to me 'come quick, come quick'," said Judy Vanderwerf.

They're laughing now at the thought of it, but at the time, the Vanderwerf's couldn't believe what they were seeing right outside their windows Friday afternoon.

"He was sitting right there," said Vanderwerf. "When I came downstairs, I looked outside, and I saw a hairy leg here, and I couldn't figure out what the heck is that. Is it a dog laying there or something?"

The couple told Q13 News that they spotted a black bear chowing down from their bird feeder. So right away, they called the police and warned their neighbors.

"He looked like a pretty good sized bear from the way he was sitting. I mean he was not a little black bear," said John Vanderwerf.

"I was like 'oh my gosh' and I took the picture, and then I went barefoot all the way down the street 'take your child in," said Judy Vanderwerf.

According to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, bears and humans usually don't come into contact with each other, but it can happen.

So you're probably wondering what you should do if you come across a bear or in this case if a bear charges at you and attacks you.

If you encounter a brown bear, the U.S. National Park Service says to make sure you get down on the ground and 'play dead'-stomach facing down, and while you're there, put your hands on the back of your neck and your elbows over your ears for protection. Again don't move while you're down there and stay there as long as possible even a couple of minutes after the bear does leave.

If the bear is not charging at you, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says put your hands and arms up in the air as high as you can, and act "bigger" than the bear.

Don't throw anything at it because it could feel threatened and could come charging at you.

Bottom line, whatever you do, wildlife experts say don't run from it.