× Seahawks agree to trade Marshawn Lynch’s rights to Raiders

By the end of the day, retired Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch could be a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Seahawks and Raiders have agreed to trade Lynch’s rights to Oakland in exchange for late-round draft picks next season, NFL.com reports citing multiple sources close to the deal on both sides.

However, there are some contingencies. The five-time Pro Bowl running back must meet physical requirements before the Raiders will accept the deal.

The NFL’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Raiders expects Lynch to take a physical Wednesday after he returns to the Bay Area from a trip to Haiti.

Marshawn Lynch on verge of becoming a Raider. Contract, trade compensation agreed to. Teams expect trade done today: https://t.co/BzI7OGrUUO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 26, 2017

NFL.com reports that the Raiders and Seahawks didn’t want uncertainty with draft picks so close to Thursday’s draft.

Earlier this month, Lynch visited Oakland’s training facility and reportedly told the team he wanted to come out of retirement.

The Seattle Times reported that he made the visit with the Seahawks’ permission.

Signing with the Raiders would give Lynch a chance to finish his career with his hometown team, even as they prepare for a move to Las Vegas.

Lynch grew up in Oakland, and lives there still. He opened his first Beast Mode apparel store there last year.