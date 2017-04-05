× Lynch visits Raiders, reportedly wants to come out of retirement

OAKLAND, Calif. – Marshawn Lynch took a big step closer to wearing a Raiders uniform Wednesday.

The retired Seattle Seahawks running back visited Oakland’s training facility Wednesday morning, and reportedly told the team he wants to come out of retirement.

The Seattle Times reported that he made the visit with the Seahawks’ permission.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Lynch was set to meet with Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, and that if that meeting went well a deal was likely imminent.

Retired RB Marshawn Lynch did, in fact, tell #Raiders he intends to un-retire and play again, I'm told. It's a long process, tho #BeastMode. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

On Marshawn Lynch: My understanding is that meeting with Jack Del Rio is the final hurdle. If the #Raiders coach signs off, dominoes fall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

The Raiders, however, would have to work out an agreement with the Seahawks for Lynch’s rights. Because Lynch retired with two years left on his contract, Seattle still controls his rights.

The Seahawks could try to work out a trade for Lynch, or opt to release him.

Signing with the Raiders would give Lynch a chance to finish his career with his hometown team, even as they prepare for a move to Las Vegas.

Lynch grew up in Oakland, and lives there still. He opened his first Beast Mode apparel store there last year.