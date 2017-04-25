Man accused of threatening to blow up an Olympia school turns himself in

OLYMPIA, Wash. –A 23-year-old man that Thurston County sheriff’s detectives believe was responsible for a bomb threat at Pleasant Grade Elementary School in Olympia on April 14 turned himself into investigators Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Teofilo Taufaasee is in custody.

The sheriff’s office said Taufaasee walked into Pleasant Glade Elementary school with an apparent explosive device and a note that there were propane tanks planted throughout the school. The school was safely evacuated and searched. No explosive devices were found.

Last Friday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of Taufaasee and said he was wanted as the alleged perpetrator.