Students evacuate after bomb threat at Pleasant Glade Elementary near Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies say students were safely evacuated from a Thurston County elementary school on Friday after a bomb threat.

Sgt. Carla Carter of the Thurston County sheriff’s office said someone came to Pleasant Glade Elementary saying they were going to blow it up with propane tanks, and a suspicious package was found. The school was being searched for anything else that didn’t belong.

The school was placed on lockdown before noon. Authorities then safely evacuated students from the school.

Update: children are being evacuated. We will send location to parents once that is known. — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) April 14, 2017

The Washington State Patrol has been called to the scene to investigate.

North Thurston Public Schools are asking parents NOT to come to the school, but to instead pick them up at the Bally’s building at 200 Sleater Kinney Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.