1 police officer shot Thursday in Seattle remains in hospital, 2 others released

SEATTLE -- One Seattle police officer remains at Harborview Medical Center in "serious but stable" condition following a shooting that injured three officers Thursday afternoon in downtown Seattle.

The 30-year-old male officer who was shot in the chin and the chest was listed at the hospital in serious condition Friday morning.

A female officer who was struck in the chest during the shooting was released from the hospital Thursday night. She was wearing a bulletproof vest. A third officer was grazed and suffered a hand injury.

Three people are suspected in the robbery at a 7-Eleven store near Pioneer Square, the city's oldest neighborhood, said Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best.

A viewer captured the moment officers carried their fellow officer from a building.

Officers chased two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, who ran from the store, police said.

While one officer struggled with the male suspect on the ground, the girl struck the officer over the head with a bottle, police said. The 19-year-old then ran to the entryway of an office building where he shot at police, who returned fire, Best said.

Authorities closed off several downtown blocks throughout the afternoon as police cruisers flooded the area and SWAT officers searched a nearby federal building where the suspect had barricaded himself inside. The girl was arrested nearby.

Police said Thursday night that officers found the male suspect deceased.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man died from police gunfire. Police said his cause of death would be determined by the King County Medical Examiner.

A third suspect, another 19-year-old man was later identified and taken into custody.

"Our hearts and our thoughts are with those officers and with their families," said Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.

Authorities are investigating and police said the officers who fired their guns would be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice.

Cindi Raykovich, the co-owner of a running store in the area, described the scene from her business as it unfolded Thursday.

"We've got the doors locked, and the cops are all around us," she said. "They want us to stay in the back room. When we walk out front, there's a guy standing out front who points at us and tells us to go back."

The department disclosed the shooting on Twitter, saying the robbery had been reported near the waterfront, several blocks south of Pike Place Market.

Brad Clough, who works at a bicycle repair shop in the area, said he heard sirens and saw at least several dozen police officers converge on the scene.

"Wow. This is real," he said, describing SWAT officers racing down the street.