2 police officers shot after robbery call in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police say two officers were shot Thursday afternoon after responding to a reported robbery.

The Seattle Police Department first tweeted about the shooting near Madison St. and Western Ave. around 1:30 p.m.

Officials said they did not have any information about the conditions of the two officers who were wounded.

Authorities asked the public to stay out of the area during the investigation.

No further details were immediately available. Police said they would provide more details as soon they become available.

