Officers Shot: 1 suspect dead, 2nd in custody after shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE -- Seattle police are searching for a possible suspect after a shooting Thursday afternoon which injured two police officers.

The shooting occurred near Madison Street and Western Avenue about 1:30 p.m.

One suspect in the shooting was killed, and a second suspect was apprehended, Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best said.

Police searched for a possible third suspect following the shooting. The Henry M. Jackson Building was in a "shelter in place" at 2:45 p.m. while police searched the area.

Employees @ the Soc Sec Admin Bldg locked down in place while SWAT looks room to room for 3rd suspect in double officer shooting #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/afqBrJWuAg — tim joyce (@Q13Tim) April 20, 2017

At 4:45 p.m., after several contrary reports, police reiterated that they are still searching for a possible third suspect.

NEW INFO: Add'l details from arrested suspect have revealed possible involvement of 3rd person in robbery. Detectives investigating. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best says officers received calls of robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven in the 600 block of 1st Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Suspects fled the scene and were contacted by officers about a block away.

A fight ensued, Best said, and one officer was hit in the head with a bottle. Police and the suspects exchanged gunfire.

Condition of the officers

One male officer, 30, and one female officer, 42, were taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle police.

The male officer was shot in the chin and chest and is in "stable but serious condition," a hospital spokesman said. "The female officer was struck in the chest and is listed in stable condition and "doing quite well," he added.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said he met with both wounded police officers.

"Their attitude was great, they were both smiling, they are speaking, they are with family," Murray said.

No further details were immediately available. Police said they would provide more details as soon as possible.

Authorities asked the public to stay out of the area during the investigation. A number of roadways around the shooting were closed, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.