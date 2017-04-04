Seattle’s tunnel boring machine Bertha reaches end of journey (VIDEO)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- With a cloud of dust, Bertha -- Seattle's tunnel boring machine -- reached the end of her journey Tuesday morning.

Bertha, the machine digging a 1.75 mile tunnel under Seattle to replace a waterfront bridge with an underground roadway, had just 30 feet of mining left at the beginning of the day Tuesday.

The final stretch

Mining started around 8 a.m. Three hours later, Seattle Tunnel Partners said there was less than a foot of mining left. At that point, Bertha was moving at a rate of 5 mm per minute.

Dust obscured the view of Bertha's final stretch, but you could hear pieces of concrete falling as the machine broke through a five-foot concrete wall.

At 11:30 a.m., Bertha tweeted that the cutterhead had broken through and was visible.

The cutterhead is visible #BerthaBreakthrough — Bertha (@BerthaDigsSR99) April 4, 2017

What's next?

Crews will break down the boring machine as others prepare the inside of the tunnel to handle double-decker lanes of highway that will replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which was damaged in a 2001 earthquake.

The $3.1 billion tunnel project is scheduled to open in 2019, four years behind schedule. The original completion date was the fall of 2015.

Opponents of the project continue to be skeptics about whether it will serve its purpose.