The best memes as world’s largest tunneling machine Bertha emerges from big dig

SEATTLE — Bertha made it!

Bertha, the machine digging a 1.75 mile tunnel under Seattle to replace a waterfront bridge with an underground roadway, completed her journey on Tuesday.

It’s no secret that the project has had its fair share of troubles. The $3.1 billion tunnel project is scheduled to open in 2019, four years behind schedule. The original completion date was the fall of 2015.

Twitter users didn’t forget.

Here’s a collection of some of our favorites memes as Bertha’s cutterhead emerged from a five-foot thick concrete wall:

I watched way too much TMNT as a child not to be a little anxious right now. #BerthaBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/onXmglQG6Y — Brittney (@BrittneyBush) April 4, 2017

“Hey guys. Sorry I’m a little late…..and $225 million over budget. Whats for lunch?”#BerthaBreakthrough — Aaron Regan (@regan206) April 4, 2017

I get that she wants an exciting entrance, but her smoke machine guy needs to chill out a bit #BerthaBreakthrough — Carlo Davis (@CarloDavis_) April 4, 2017

My hopes that the stoppage/delay was due to discovery of an eldritch horror buried under Seattle are officially dashed. #BerthaBreakthrough — Eric Palicki (@epalicki) April 4, 2017

What’s next?

Crews will break down the boring machine as others prepare the inside of the tunnel to handle double-decker lanes of highway that will replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which was damaged in a 2001 earthquake.

