The best memes as world’s largest tunneling machine Bertha emerges from big dig

SEATTLE — Bertha made it!
Bertha, the machine digging a 1.75 mile tunnel under Seattle to replace a waterfront bridge with an underground roadway, completed her journey on Tuesday.
It’s no secret that the project has had its fair share of troubles. The $3.1 billion tunnel project is scheduled to open in 2019, four years behind schedule. The original completion date was the fall of 2015.
Twitter users didn’t forget.
Here’s a collection of some of our favorites memes as Bertha’s cutterhead emerged from a five-foot thick concrete wall:
What’s next?
Crews will break down the boring machine as others prepare the inside of the tunnel to handle double-decker lanes of highway that will replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which was damaged in a 2001 earthquake.
