× Employee stabbed at Alderwood Mall food court, suspect in custody

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An Alderwood Mall employee was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the mall’s food court. A 37-year-old suspect is in custody, according to Lynnwood police.

Police say the suspect got into a confrontation with the mall employee about 1:51 p.m., moments before the stabbing.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center. There is no word on their condition. A man in his mid-30s who intervened during the assault also received a small cut, police said.

Q13 News received several reports that people had been turned away from the mall and that some stores were on lockdown during the incident.

Several police departments also assisted Lynnwood.

People ran fast pic.twitter.com/FyBnWIRTaG — First Response Radio (@Snoco_Radio) January 15, 2017

This is the second stabbing at the mall within months. On Christmas Eve, a man in his 30s was stabbed as he tried to intervene in a fight between two teens.

We have a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.