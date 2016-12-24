Man stabbed trying to break up fight in Alderwood Mall, suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he tried to break up a fight and was stabbed in the process, Lynnwood Police said Saturday.

Officers have a suspect, a 19-year-old man, in custody.

Police say this is an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any remaining danger to the public.

Stabbing confirmed at Alderwood Mall outside JC Penny. Store manager tells me their security helped to apprehend suspect.

In a press release Saturday night, Lynnwood Police said a fight broke out between the 19-year-old and another teenager shortly before 5 p.m.

The victim stepped in to intervene when he was stabbed.

Other bystanders saw the stabbing and jumped in to help mall security subdue the suspect until police could arrive.

Man helps apprehend Alderwood Mall stabbing suspect

Police say the suspect and the victim did not appear to know each other.

The condition of the man who was stabbed has not been released.