Health officials searching for 50+ people who went to Stanwood party with guest showing signs of COVID-19

STANWOOD, Wash. — Health officials say more than 50 people attended a party in Stanwood recently and now we know that one guest was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The Snohomish County Health District is trying to locate the guests and urges them to self-quarantine and get tested.

The City of Stanwood released this statement Friday:

The City of Stanwood has been notified the large party that took place over the weekend happened in Stanwood. Over 50 people attended the party where one guest was symptomatic for COVID – 19. The Snohomish County Health District is trying to locate the guests and urges them to self quarantine and get tested. If you, or someone you’ve had close contact with this week, attended the party please follow Snohomish Health District guidelines. We will update this page as information is provided to us.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced a statewide requirement for people to wear facial coverings in public settings.

The public health order, issued by Secretary of Health John Wiesman, took effect Friday, June 26. The order requires face coverings when people are indoors in a public area, and outdoors in a public area when six feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Washington joins several other states that already have statewide mask orders in place, including California, which issued its order last week.

Statewide, about 30,000 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,284 have died. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

The move to require masks comes as Washington’s 39 counties are moving through a four-stage reopening plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.