Summer brings high temperatures above 80 this week around Puget Sound

SEATTLE -- Expect lots of sunshine on Monday and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

With ample sunshine, the UV Index will be very high and burn time can be in as little as 20 minutes, so don't forget the sunscreen and maybe limit your time outdoors during the midday hours. Also, stay hydrated!

Skies Monday night will be mostly clear and low temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer, breaking into the lower 80s! Expect a sunny start to the day. Clouds will filter in by the afternoon ahead of a front that will bring a chance for showers on Wednesday. That will keep Wednesday's high a bit cooler in the low 70s.

We'll dry out Thursday and Friday and sunny skies will return. Highs temps will be back in the upper 70s, getting close to 80!

There will be another chance of rain going into the weekend.