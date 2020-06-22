King County Metro Transit resumes dozens of previously canceled routes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King County Metro Transit plans to resume dozens of routes Monday morning after months of reduced service levels because of Covid-19.

Riders will still be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Weekday bus routes are expected to reach 85% pre-pandemic service levels, while Saturday and Sunday routes will get back to nearly 100 %.

According to King County Metro Transit 23 routes will be restored back into service beginning Monday, June 22nd and the number of bus drivers on the job will also increase.

To see a complete list of the current routes that are in service click here.

King County Metro Transit is not yet collecting fares during services.